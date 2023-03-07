Matzikama municipal boss quits after drunk driving charge

A 49-year-old male person was arrested in Church Street on a charge of drunken driving. Picture: ANA Archives

Cape Town - The ANC caucus in the West Coast has welcomed the resignation of Matzikama municipal manager, Gerald Seas, who was arrested on a charge of drunk driving on Friday morning.

Seas tendered his resignation on Monday after he was arrested and released on written notice.

A source close to the municipality claimed he was seen driving while under the influence.

Police spokesperson captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the arrest.

“The SAPS on Friday received a complaint of a person driving a car who is probably is under the influence of alcohol.

“The complaint was followed up and a 49-year-old male person was arrested in Church Street on a charge of drunken driving.

“He was charged accordingly and released on a written notice to appear in Vanrhynsdorp Court on June 3,” he said.

Matzikama Mayor, Johan van der Hoven, told the Cape Times he accepted Seas’s resignation and the vacancy would be advertised in due course.

“I herewith confirm that the municipal manager was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday in Vanrhynsdorp.

“He was detained for four hours and then released to appear in court on June 3.

“He resigned this (yesterday) morning which I accepted, but it has to go to a special council meeting for approval.

“After that the vacancy will be advertised in line with prescribed regulations.

“An acting municipal manager from our competent directors will be appointed to act as municipal manager. Administration and service delivery will not be negatively affected.”

ANC caucus chief whip, Johan Muller, said, “We hope this will bring the focus back to service delivery that is sorely lacking in our communities.

“Our communities are buckling under dirty or at most times no water.

“Growing dirt piles up in the streets and is an eye-sore in our communities with sewage water that forms pools and rivers in our streets.

“The clinics are flooded with people who suffer from diarrhoea and all sorts of stomach ailments,“ he said.

“Nepotism was brazenly covered up by this administration as was pointed out by the forensic report that this administration is still trying to bury,“ he said.

