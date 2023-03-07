Durbanville farmworker seriously injured after tractor rolls over him

A 43-year-old farmworker sustained serious injuries after the tractor he was driving rolled over and landed on top of him.

Cape Town - A Durbanville farmworker was airlifted to a nearby hospital after the tractor he was driving reportedly rolled over and landed on top of him.

The 43-year-old sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma facility in Cape Town last week.

Titanium Securitas spokesperson Kobus Kotze confirmed they responded to the scene.

“On arrival, our medical teams were informed that the incident occurred high up in the mountain. The medical team loaded all of their equipment on the back of the farmer’s bakkie and made their way up the mountain. Upon arriving at the patient, they established that he sustained serious injuries. A decision was made to fly the patient from the mountain straight to a trauma facility in Cape Town,” he said.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the incident was reported on a farm near Durbanville on March 2.

“The person involved is a 43-year-old male who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

In another incident, a farmer was left seriously injured when a bulldozer drove over his legs on Wednesday.

Kotze said they received a frantic call for help from a farmer 60km outside Sutherland.

“Our medical team together with our Advanced Life Support Paramedics immediately made their way to Sutherland. While en-route we were notified that the patient was extricated and that he is being rushed to Sutherland hospital. On arrival at Sutherland hospital, which is located in a remote area, our medical team found the farmer still in a critical condition.

“The Titanium medical team worked around the clock to stabilise the patient. Unfortunately, no helicopters were available, and a decision was made to transport him by road under the care of an advanced life support paramedic. The patient was transported to a trauma facility in Cape Town where he underwent several life-savings surgeries,” he said.

Cape Times