CPUT students stranded with no accommodation

Cape Town - Scores of Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) returning and first year students, some of whom were allegedly promised accommodation as they relocated from other provinces, have been forced to sleep illegally in halls and corridors on campus due to a shortage of living spaces.

Tondai Phokoane from Middelburg in Mpumalanga, who is among the group of about 50 or more students, said she applied for university placement and accommodation last year.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme(NSFAS) first year beneficiary student said she was accepted to further her studies while her accommodation remained pending.

“Classes commenced for the academic year and I was still waiting at home for accommodation.

“On Facebook there was a student page and there were other students in my position requesting for advice.

“It was encouraged that we rather come as chances of us getting responses would be higher than just waiting at home for something we don’t know,” said Phokoane.

She arrived in Cape Town on March 1 and joined other students who were sleeping at the Multipurpose Hall on the District Six campus.

“I also emailed the university and sent my student number but nothing happened.

“I sent another email and I was told to email Bellville and other campuses to check for space availability.

“There was no response. It’s so frustrating because I submitted all my things on time last year. I never imagined things would be like this, some security guards would pity us and allow access to the toilet so that we use the showers,” said Phokoane.

Another first year student, Lisakhanya Plaatjie, 21, from the Eastern Cape said at the weekend they forcefully moved to the Catsville Residence in Salt River.

Her accommodation status is also pending.

“Some of the students have opted to deregister because they were told the university residence is full.

“We moved here because it was cold to be sleeping in the hall with no mattress. I would not mind going to a private accommodation but I can't afford that’s why I am a NSFAS beneficiary. We are calling for management to engage with the private accommodations.

“I can’t even get to class because we have no place to hide our valuables.

“Some people have already lost some of their belongings,” said Plaatjie.

CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, said student housing staff members have been working around the clock to vet and process the students who are occupying common areas.

This was to establish whether students who had applied for residence and were eligible, or lived within the required 60km radius.

Kansley said a large portion of the students were older returning students and some “might be claiming to be first years”.

“While no university can house every student in campus accommodation, CPUT has taken major strides over the past few years to house 43% of its students in residences.

“This exceeds any other SA university and shows the commitment we have to putting our staff and students at the centre of our operations and forward planning.

“Staff in the Housing and Student Affairs Departments worked through weekends and late into the night to process hundreds of walk-ins who arrived at our District Six campus having not made any application for study or accommodation,“ she said.

Cape Times