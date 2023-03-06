Swartland hosts first sport summit

Joggie Scholtz ( Municipal Manager, Swartland Municipality), Mr Gerald Don (President of the West Coast District Sport Council), Alderman Harold Cleophas (Executive Mayor, Swartland Municipality) , Ald. Randall Swarts (Speaker Bergrivier Municipality) & Dr Lyndon Boah ( Chief Director for Sport and Recreation at the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport)

Cape Town - The Swartland Municipality hosted its first ever Sport Summit at the weekend. The summit was set as a goal by Executive Mayor, Harold Cleophas, during his inauguration in November 2021.

The purpose was to call together all the sporting codes from the entire Swartland area, and begin discussions about the establishment of a united sporting body to act in the interest of all sporting codes and represent sport in general in the area.

Cleophas said: “What we are trying to accomplish with this summit, is to create a united voice, a united body to act in the interest of all sport, of all participants and to further the interest of our clubs and our residents. To grow the active participation of sport and to give fair and equal footing to all represented sporting codes regardless of how mainstream or small they are.”

Chief director at the provincial department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Dr Lyndon Boah, gave an overview of the role and responsibilities of local governments and independent sporting bodies in the development and establishment of sports in a community.

President of the West Coast District Sport Council, Gerald Don, outlined what was expected of the various sporting codes, while Randall Swarts from Bergrivier Municipality shared best practices on how they had established their sport forums, sport councils, and the formation of the Bergriver Sport and Recreation Association.

The next steps will be to establish sport forums in all the Swartland towns, representing all sporting codes and then electing representatives to the Swartland Sport and Recreation Council.

“The hard work begins now. To establish and elect representatives for Swartland Sport and Recreation Council, to find money and make a budget available. This will be the next step so that when we start the new financial year on 1 July 2023, we will have a united voice for sport in the Swartland.

“We know this process will be challenging, but I am confident that the sporting fraternity is committed to a united approach to sport and sport development that will benefit the entire community. I am excited about what lies ahead; and as the Swartland Municipality we are committed to sport and the opportunities it will bring to all our residents," said Cleophas.

