Provincial health department spends R121 million on diesel generators

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness says it has spent more than R120 million on fuel for diesel generators during the period 1 April 2022 to 16 February 2023.

The stark figure was revealed in response to a parliamentary question posed by the DA in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament to Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

The department said it has spent R120 929 367,85 on fuel for diesel generators.

DA Western Cape Spokesperson on Health Gerrit Pretorius said the department has had no choice but to spend this money on generator fuel.

“Eskom’s inability to provide an adequate power supply means that the department has had to allocate increased funding on measures that will keep the lights on in the Western Cape’s health facilities, and save the most lives in the process.”

Pretorius added that Mbombo revealed that the first 47 days of 2023 have seen more expended on generator fuel than April, May and June of 2022 combined.

“This figure clearly demonstrates the real human cost of our failing electrical grid. While I have been pleased to see the department working on innovative solutions to shield our public health sector from the worst of load shedding, it is clear that the only measure which will provide a lasting solution to the problem is to use a diversified grid to end load shedding permanently, throughout South Africa,” Pretorius said.

Cape Times