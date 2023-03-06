Level 6 warning for weather forecast Monday

SAWS has issued a warning for a severe thunderstorm for parts of the Western Province. Picture: Karen Sandison

Cape Town - The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for Monday, cautioning residents of Overberg, Garden Route districts, Langeberg and Breede Valley municipalities of severe rainfall and thunder showers.

SAWS issued a Level 6 warning for the affected areas.

A Level 2 warning has further been issued cautioning of severe showers and thundershowers resulting in localised flooding expected over the City of Cape Town, southern Central Karoo districts, Witzenberg, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities on Monday morning.

Oudtshoorn Municipality has also notified residents and motorists of road closure at Low Water Bridge on Rooiheuwel Road.

“Please take note the Rooiheuwel Road (is) closed, due to the low water bridge that is overflowing. The river is flowing extremely strongly, and the public is being urged to please not travel that route,” the municipality advised.

The municipality also had to close two municipal offices in the area affected by adverse weather conditions.

“The municipal pay-offices in Bridgton and Bongolethu will be closed today, March 6, and Bridgton pay-office will resume normal office hours on Tuesday, March 7.

“The Bongolethu pay-office will remain closed for the rest of the week from March 6-10,” the municipality advised.

