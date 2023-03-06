Jumping cockroach to star on World Wildlife Day

The City of Cape Town has discovered the leaproach at the Steenbras Nature Reserve.

Cape Town - The jumping cockroach, called a leaproach, has been discovered at the Steenbras Nature Reserve.

It is the first of its kind to be found in one of the City’s nature reserves.

“‘We celebrate World Wildlife Day (Friday) and this year we are welcoming an unexpected member to the City’s wildlife population,” said Spatial Planning and Environment mayco member, Eddie Andrews.

“The leaproach is a family member of the cockroach, but has developed the ability to jump.

“Featuring on the 2011 list of the World’s Top 10 New Species, we are immensely proud to confirm that we have discovered that the leaproach is residing in the Steenbras Nature Reserve.

“Although they are known to be found in the Fynbos biome of Table Mountain National Park, we have not sighted them in our nature reserves before.

“I’m often in awe at nature’s ability to surprise us with incredible species still to be discovered.

“I encourage our residents to visit our nature reserves while summer is still with us, to take a walk and appreciate the immense biodiversity Cape Town offers, you may just spot the leaproach,” said Andrews.

The first leaproach was discovered in 2006 at the SANParks’s Silvermine Nature Reserve by Professor Mike Picker and Dr Jonathan Colville, both from UCT at the time.

The leaproaches are between 6mm and 20mm long, and jump among plants, much like grasshoppers do.

While only one species has been formally described, according to Dr Colville, together with Prof Picker, they have found about a dozen undescribed species across the Fynbos Biome.

He also noted that the individuals from Steenbras looked similar to specimens from the Ceres area.

Their aim is to formally describe these new species.

“The discovery of the leaproaches at Steenbras is interesting as they appear unique to the Fynbos biome.

“This again highlights the amazing insect diversity within the Fynbos, and the habitat they provide to a plethora of wildlife.

“For those who wonder, I can confirm that leaproaches, and all the other many species of cockroaches in the Fynbos, are completely benign and harmless.

“They may look odd, or even grisly to some of us, but they have the very important task of breaking down plant material,” said Andrews.

Cape Times