Escalation of car guards and street vendors a serious concern during blackouts

Cape Town - The Automobile Association (AA) has appealed to traffic authorities to do more to ensure the proper flow of traffic when traffic lights are not functioning.

The AA raised serious concern about the escalation of car guards and street vendors directing traffic during rolling blackouts.

The AA said untrained “pointsmen” who directed traffic could be responsible for more harm than good and should be discouraged from this practice.

“While the intention is noble, and in many cases traffic does flow, it only takes one serious crash to realise the folly of this endeavour. And, because the ‘pointsmen’ are not legally authorised to perform this duty, there is no legal recourse should something go wrong,” the AA said.

The association added it was aware motorists comply with the directions given in such circumstances.

“It is impossible for one motorist to ignore these instructions, this would cause chaos when other drivers are complying. This situation requires urgent intervention by traffic authorities who, in many cases, are simply nowhere to be seen when traffic lights go down.”

The AA called for traffic authorities to do more to deploy personnel to those areas which carry the most traffic, specifically at peak traffic times.

“What we see, however, is that private sector pointsmen are dispatched to certain areas, but other, busier intersections are ignored. This creates a vacuum for “good Samaritans” to step in, which can lead to problems, especially if reckless drivers ignore their signals because they believe the unofficial pointsmen have no legal authority to be there.”

The AA also noted traffic law enforcement seemed intent on pulling drivers over to check for expired vehicle licence discs or driving licences, often in close proximity to where traffic lights were not functioning.

“Motorists who obey the rules of the road, and who are responsible drivers, should be afforded the respect of traffic law enforcement who ensure that everything possible is being done to make their trips safer, quicker and as hassle-free as possible,” the AA said.

