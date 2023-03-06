Emergency Services under siege as attacks reach double digits

EMS teams have been targeted by violent criminals on ten occasions this year

Cape Town - An Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team was left traumatised after they managed to evade a robbery at gunpoint near Elsies River, Cape Town.

The ambulance was travelling down Francie van Zijl Drive in Parow on Saturday when the attempted robbery occurred.

The following day a paramedic was slapped in the face by a patient who refused assistance in Langa.

According to the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness the two incidents were among ten violent assaults experienced by EMS crews reported so far this year.

“Although most attacks did not result in serious physical injuries, essential healthcare services to the most vulnerable have often been disrupted and the staff have been traumatised. Cases have been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation. Assaults on our EMS personnel and their impact on services to our communities will not be tolerated,” department spokesperson Byron La Hoe said.

He said the department will continue to provide the necessary employee assistance programme interventions to the affected personnel and implement essential measures to help ensure that EMS personnel are kept safe.

According to La Hoe there was also an incident of cable theft that occurred at the EMS base in Pinelands.

EMS crews responded to 5 827 incidents at the weekend of which 31% were of a life-threatening nature.

About 915 patients were admitted for experiencing chest pains, 817 wounded due to weapon assaults, 530 for respiratory complaints, 376 for physical assaults and 323 obstetric complains.

