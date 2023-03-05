SAPS pays tribute to VIP protector, Warrant Officer Mdi killed in crash

Cape Town - SAPS has paid tribute to Warrant Officer Piet Mdi, identified as the protector killed alongside Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe in a car crash Sunday morning.

The vehicle they were travelling in collided with cows on the N1 in Winburg at around 1:30am.

The driver of the vehicle, Warrant Officer Richard Nkopane, is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Acting SAPS National Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili on behalf of Saps and the Protection Security Services (PSS) division, sent her condolences to family, friends and colleagues of Mdi, aged 50.

Born and bred in Mangaung in the Free State, from 1996 to 2007, Mdi was attached to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and was later absorbed into the SAPS within the PSS Division where he served as a static protector.

“He was later moved to the in-transit VIP protection security services where he served as a close protector to the late MEC Tate Makgoe from 2010 until his untimely death,” police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

Mosikili paid gratitude to Mdi for his service to the nation and wished Nkopane a speedy recovery.

“The death of Warrant Officer Mdi is a great blow to the protection and security services division and the SAPS at large. He has been described by his immediate commander as a quiet, dedicated, committed and disciplined member.

“We have mobilised our employee health and wellness experts to provide psychosocial services to the family and colleagues of the deceased member. We are also wishing Warrant Officer Nkopane who is in a critical condition a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with his family,” said Mosikili.

SAPS management also conveyed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Makgoe.

Cape Times