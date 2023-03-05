Education Sector mourns gifted Free State MEC Makgoe

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in a crash along with his protector early Sunday morning on the N1.

Cape Town -- THE education sector is mourning the death of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe, who ensured the best matric results for his province during his four-year tenure.

Makgoe was killed in a car crash at around 1:30am Sunday morning after the car he was travelling in collided with cows on the N1, in Winburg.

Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana announced the news during a media briefing in Bloemfontein.

Messages of condolences to family, friends and colleagues have been pouring in.

“The EMS emergency found three occupants of a light motor vehicle trapped inside. They used the jaws of life to free the occupants but unfortunately two were declared dead at the scene, MEC Makgoe and a warrant officer. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was transferred to hospital for medical attention,” said Dukwana.

He described Makgoe, an education enthusiast, as an official who serviced his province and country with the utmost of distinctions in all his areas of deployment especially in the education sector.

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, expressed her shock, saying she had “no words” after she was informed of the crash at about 4am.

“When I was appointed Minister of Basic Education he was also appointed MEC of Education in the Free State and has been in the position ever since. The success of the province in education can be attributed mainly to his leadership, dedication, understanding of the sector and the innovation which has yielded great results.

“I am truly saddened by his passing. Tate was simply the best ever. He was a very hardworking, highly gifted but humble and respectful to all. A trailblazer of note” said Motshekga.

Cape Times