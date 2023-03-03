SPCA veterinarian’s murder highlights dangerous, murky world of load shedding

Natheem Jacobs died after being stabbed in an altercation with suspects trying to steal wheels off a vehicle parked at his Garlandale home.

Cape Town - Staff at the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA say they are devastated by the murder of Dr Natheem Jacobs, who was stabbed to death outside his home in Garlandale, Athlone, early on Thursday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the 24-year-old was stabbed with a knife and was transported to a nearby medical facility, where he died.

“Circumstances surrounding the death of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed at premises in Lady May Street, Garlandale, Athlone, on March 2 at about 12.12am are under investigation.

A murder case was opened for investigation,” he said.

Jacobs has been remembered as a committed welfare vet with a love for animals.

CoGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they would remain inspired by his passion for his work and compassion for animals.

“Dr Jacobs, working under the supervision of SPCA board member Dr Ayoub Banderker, in the capacity of CCS (Compulsory Community Service) vet, completed his community service between the Wingfield Animal Health Centre and the CoGH SPCA and had just signed a contract for permanent employment with the SPCA (on Wednesday),” she said.

“He was a shining example of what it means to truly care for animals, and his loss is not only ours, it is a loss for animal welfare at large.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Imaan, as well as his parents, Mrs Zulyka and Mr Ridwaan Jacobs, and hope they find comfort in knowing we will remain forever inspired by his passion for his work and compassion for animals.

“He will be remembered through every animal that comes through our doors, and his dedication to welfare will keep reminding us why we can never give up fighting animal cruelty.”

Anti-crime activist, Hanif Loonat, said the attack on Jacobs happened during load shedding.

“He tried to stop thieves from stealing his car’s rims. Criminals are taking advantage of load shedding as most premises don't have back ups to their alarm systems,” Loonat said.

This is as communities have been urged to roll-up their sleeves and join efforts to thwart criminal elements that were increasing activities due to load shedding.

In crime hot spot areas such as Nyanga, there has been an increase in murders, according to Nyanga acting community police forum chairperson, Andile Bangani.

“Some of these murders are committed when it is dark, so this makes it hard to get a lead on who the suspects are.

By the time load shedding comes on, especially when the power goes off for four hours, crime goes up in our areas.

Last week, in Crossroads, there were people robbed and murdered during the two-hour load shedding.

“In the same area, a woman was gang raped. All these crimes are committed during load shedding. We’ve had meetings to try to seek out urgent solutions. But load shedding is a government problem. It is bigger than us,” Bangani said.

Salberau Neighbourhood Watch member in Elsies River, Haimies Arries, called for the community to join efforts in fighting crime.

“With the power being off for about 36 hours, it is evident that the skelms don't care about the community as long as they get what they want.

“Let us be aware of our surroundings. Let us be aware of who is new in our areas, get up and look out when we hear a noise. These cable thieves are cowards and don't care if the whole of Elsies is without electricity as long as they get what they came for. It's time to name them, point them out, and report them to SAPS,” Arries said.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “As a general assessment, the darkness afforded by load shedding and the resultant impact on security systems in some instances could increase the risk of burglaries, theft out of/and or theft of motor vehicles and robberies.

“From a City perspective, our concern, particularly during the higher stages of load shedding, is the theft of infrastructure and metal theft in particular. Where the electricity is off, it means that criminals have access to cables and other infrastructure. In addition, opportunistic crimes like smash-and-grabs are a threat, particularly at hot spot intersections.”

