Several memorials to honour ‘dedicated’ Gillion

Cape Town - While comrades of the late National Council of Provinces (NCOP) member Maurencia Gillion still grapple to come to terms with her sudden death, Western Cape ANC MP and family spokesperson, Faiez Jacobs, said a number of memorial services would be held to honour her legacy.

Gillion had collapsed during parliamentary gathering on Tuesday.

Her death had left her colleagues in “inexplicable shock and anguish”.

Jacobs said an application for a provincial state funeral had been made.

“While everything is still tentative, we plan to have the funeral next week.

“It’s still very traumatic and shocking to all of us and her sudden passing, in the manner that she did, is being described as her ‘dying with her boots on’.

“She really gave her all to the ANC for over 20 years of membership.

“While at the session on Tuesday, she was said to still have been in high spirits when we received a call to say she had collapsed outside.

“We didn’t expect it.

“We were afterwards told that they had tried to resuscitate her for quite some time. It has been very traumatic for everybody.

“Gillion was a working class rural woman who could hold anyone to account, even us city slickers. She would pull us into line with broken English.

“She always reminded us why the ANC was there and had a heart for her community in Hawston.

“And that is who she was. She never took any nonsense from anybody and was well-liked by many who never forgot where she came from,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said the memorial services planned included a blouse-hanging ceremony by the ANC Women’s League at her home in Hawston, and a provincial and regional memorial service.

Gillion is survived by her siblings, Grant Gillion and Nadia Williams.

Gillion represented the Western Cape in the NCOP, and served in the select committee on health and social services.

Cosatu provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, said: “We have lost a dear friend, comrade, and a mother. Comrade Maurencia was a true activist and indeed a hero in her own right. Her life epitomises the best of what a good leader should be.

“We have lost a tireless fighter for social justice and a fearless warrior who inspired all of us. She always reminded us that the best leaders are those that are ready and willing to serve the people unconditionally.”

Parliament’s presiding officers also extended their condolences to the family of Gillion and described as a “dedicated public servant”.

For further information on funeral arrangements, contact Jacobs on 083 633 7690.

