Phakeng out, interim VC to be known soon

Cape Town - The UCT Council is expected to decide on who will be appointed as the university’s interim vice-chancellor, next week.

This as Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng bows out on Friday as the university’s vice-chancellor.

In an internal communication from Council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama on Tuesday, it was said Phakeng had been placed on leave.

“As you know, Professor Phakeng will retire early from the position of vice-chancellor, and this will take effect from the end of Friday, March 3, 2023. In order to give effect to the necessary transition arrangements, please note that Professor Phakeng will be on leave with immediate effect,” said Ngonyama.

Phakeng’s messy exit comes after she made headlines for being at loggerheads with the university’s Council over allegations to suspend her, a R12 million early retirement settlement and the content of a statement that would explain her departure.

While UCT decided to remain mum about Phakeng’s exit, she continued to indirectly confirm she was leaving and on Wednesday had an interview with ENCA on JJ Tabane’s “Power to Truth” show to share her side of the story.

Phakeng spoke about how she had brought transformation to UCT.

“When I took office there were only two Deans in office and the rest were acting because others had resigned and one passed away. The majority were appointed by me and also the diversity of this cohort is the first in the history of UCT.

“I brought changes in key positions,” she said.

This prompted Ngonyama to issue a statement on Wednesday night stating that Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Internationalisation, Professor Sue Harrison, was serving as acting VC.

She said Harrison would act until such time that Council had confirmed the appointment of an interim VC.

“Council is giving attention to the matter of the appointment of an interim Vice-Chancellor. We are following the process as prescribed by the UCT Statute.

This requires that if the office of the Vice-Chancellor becomes vacant, Council after consulting the Senate and the Institutional Forum must appoint an interim Vice-Chancellor to hold office until such time as a new Vice-Chancellor takes up appointment.

“These consultations are under way and Council will convene during the course of the week of March 6, 2023 to make a decision on the appointment of an interim Vice-Chancellor. I request that members of our community continue to exercise patience and understanding as we work towards finalising the important decisions that are before Council,” she said.

Phakeng said that prior to signing the agreement she was told the independent panel’s investigation would go away if she took a settlement, but she insisted that the investigation continue as she was certain it would exonerate her.

Phakeng has been the UCT’s VC for the past 5 years and was voted in by the Senate for a second term.

However, since 2020 her journey has been rocky, with allegations of bullying.

The issues escalated last year after deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, Associate Professor Lis Lange, claimed in a letter to the Senate that she was forced out.

