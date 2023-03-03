Nurse facing misconduct charges for allegedly ‘shaming’ a patient

FILE: A male nurse in the Eastern Cape is under fire for alleged misconduct after claims that he verbally abused a 23-year-old patient who had miscarried, and took a photo of the foetus. Picture:Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A male nurse in the Eastern Cape is under fire for alleged misconduct after claims that he verbally abused a 23-year-old patient who had miscarried, and took a photo of the foetus.

An urgent investigation into the allegations has since been instituted by the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

It is alleged that a nurse at Ntabankulu Community Health Centre verbally abused the patient and accused her of attempting to terminate her pregnancy before calling her a “criminal”.

According to the South African National Aids Council Civil Society Forum (Sanac CSF), the patient was unable to walk by the time she reached the facility and was being helped by her 19-year-old friend.

It’s been alleged that security guards at the facility had to wake the nurses, who were asleep on duty, to attend to her, following which a male nurse, who is a professional nurse at this facility, attended to her.

“He was with his two other colleagues, a male and a female nurse.

“He took the towel that the young woman had wrapped herself with and used it as a sheet on the facility’s bed while removing the foetus.

“During this process, it is reported that he was hurling insults at the young woman, accusing her of having attempted to terminate the pregnancy, calling her a criminal and a liar.

“He reportedly also forcefully took the young woman’s mobile phone and took a picture of the foetus and told her to go and show her friends the consequences of abortion.

“Even more disturbing, it is reported that he placed the foetus in a plastic bag and gave the foetus to the young woman to take home,” said Sanac CFS.

Forum chairperson Khanyisa Dunjwa said the case was a violation of section 27 (1a) of the South African Constitution, which clearly states that everyone has the right to have access to “health care services, including reproductive health”.

“He has violated this young woman’s right to dignity. He has tortured her and humiliated her. We are calling for the Department of Health to act against him and his colleagues,” said Dunjwa.

National Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said that the department took all reports and allegations of ill-treatment of patients and other clients at health facilities seriously, and urged victims to lodge formal complaints with the facility managers or complaints managers for further investigations.

“Every patient has the right to be treated with respect and to a healthy and safe environment that will ensure a physical and mental health or well-being.

“The department has escalated this matter to the provincial health authorities, who confirmed that the matter is under investigation.

“The appointed manager heading up the investigation team is contacting the complainant to get more information as part of the process of determining the facts,” he said.

Health MEC in the Eastern Cape, Nomakhosazana Meth, condemned the alleged incident.

“While we have launched an investigation into the matter, we are concerned that such an incident could have happened at our facility.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable and should the allegations be proven to be true, proper disciplinary action will be taken against the official,” said Meth.

Patients who encounter challenges within health facilities are encouraged to contact the department’s 24-hour toll-free number at 0800 032 364 for a prompt response and assistance.

Cape Times