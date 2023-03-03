Maths ‘Superman’ has right formula

Mogamat Nabeel Bardien has a passion for changing lives by making quality education accessible to all.

Cape Town - Described as a hero, dubbed the “The Mathematics Superman”, local teacher Mogamat Nabeel Bardien is helping thousands of high school pupils to excel in their mathematics exams.

This comes as he has taken his skills to YouTube, where he shares free lessons for grades 8 to 12.

“Like a hero dressed in a cape, the mathematics Superman.

“Thanks to Mr Bardien'‘s tutoring classes, I was able to excel in his subject of mathematics and even matriculated with a distinction in mathematics as well as achieving first place in matric for my school in 2021.

“I am now in my second year of Mechatronics Engineering at Stellenbosch University, and I credit Mr Bardien’s guidance and dedication for helping me achieve my goals,” said a former pupil at the Leadership College in Manenberg, Musa Cader.

To bring extra maths lessons to all learners, no matter their financial circumstances, Bardien’s lessons cover everything from equations and graphs to trigonometry and geometry.

“The biggest challenge is that learners begin their high school journey with a negative mindset towards mathematics. The effort that is required to change the learner’s attitude is challenging, but I know it can be done.

“Mathematics and the joy of working with numbers has always been a passion of mine, ever since my primary school days,” the Sans Souci Girls’ High school teacher said.

“Initially, I struggled, so my mother paid my teacher R10, at the time, for one-on-one lessons.

“During those lessons, everything opened up for me, and that’s where my love for maths started.”

Bardien’s online initiative started when the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a nationwide lockdown, but matric learners still needed to get through the syllabus in preparation for their exams.

“I recorded video lessons for our learners at my current school to watch while they were at home.

“I decided to make these lessons available to students from other schools at no cost. As I continued to record lessons, the space on the Google drive was limited, and I knew I had to find a different platform in order to continue.

“YouTube, therefore, seemed like the best option going forward as it was free, easily accessible, and the videos could be saved,” he said.

Bardien explained that he realised many learners would drop mathematics in Grade 10 because their parents could not afford a tutor.

“The sad reality that we are faced with is that there are many parents that are unable to afford to send their children for extra maths lessons, which results in learners not achieving the best result possible.

“With this YouTube channel, they are able to re-watch lessons they had difficulty understanding.

“Say, for argument's sake, the learner is in Grade 12, but they always had a problem with trigonometry, which started in Grade 10.

“All they need to do is find the Grade 10 Paper 2 playlist. This topic is in Paper 2, and start watching the lessons I’ve done with my students,” he said.

Once they completed this, they then move on to the Grade 11 trigonometry, then to Grade 12.

At this point, all their foundation issues are sorted in this topic. They can apply this technique to all sections/ topics. Most schools offer free wi-fi, so the learner can download the lessons at school, the mall or library, and watch it once they are home,” said Bardien.

In future, the teacher said, he planed to tackle university maths content.

Cader said he had barely grasped concepts of mathematics from grade 10. “Before I went to high school, I studied Hifths, memorisation of the Qur’an at Madrassa Ahlil Qur’aan for five years. I then went on to Grade 10 at The Leadership College, and then the following year, grade 11, Covid-19 struck.

“With limited access to the internet, learning, especially mathematics, was formidably challenging. The videos that Mr Bardien sent over WhatsApp were a lifeline for students like me, who lacked proper internet connectivity. After restrictions eased up, he invited us to his extra classes.

“He went above and beyond his duties as a teacher by even offering to drop students off at their homes,” said Cader.

Those in need of help with maths can access his channel at www.youtube.com/@mathematicswithmogamatnabe3613

