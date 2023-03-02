Cape Town - DA Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, has refused to retract her statement that PA leader, Gayton McKenzie, informed them during coalition negotiations that he was “not interested in the values and principles of government, but wanted contracts and tenders”.

This, after McKenzie demanded Zille retract the statement before 4pm on Tuesday, failing which he would take legal action.

In a video clip of a TV interview that has been circulated, Zille tells the interviewer that McKenzie was open with his intentions.

“He’s told us on different occasions, and Corné Mulder was there when he said: ‘I’m not interested at all in values and principles and policy of government. I want the money. I want the contacts, I want the tenders and whichever big party can promise me that - I will go there. I have no ideology towards which I strive, I want the money.’ That is what he says openly, and we take it up seriously. We believe him when he says that,” Zille said.

McKenzie, who has denied Zille’s claims, said he would proceed with legal action.

“I saw videos where you said that on national TV that I told you I am only in politics to steal.

“I have heard people say you are delusional. I have never believed it, but I do now. I just want to say to you that I deny in the strongest terms that I told you that I am only interested in stealing and I am only interested in money.”

But Zille said she would not withdraw her statements.

“I am not withdrawing anything. There are witnesses. Do not ask me to answer questions about Gayton’s motivation. I will respond in court,” she said.

The Freedom Front Plus, said: “He did say that principles and policies are not that important to him, but getting into power is. Getting into power to change the lives of his constituents for the better is how he explained it.

He never said that he is only there for money, contracts and tenders”.

Cape Times