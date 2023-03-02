Strawberry Milkshake finds his forever home

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has finally found a forever home for Strawberry Milkshake, a gelding that was rescued from the streets.

After spending some time wandering the streets, Strawberry Milkshake was rescued and brought to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA where he waited patiently for a loving family to adopt him and give him a new lease on life.

“The family came to our Horse Care Unit to see Strawberry Milkshake on a Saturday, and it was love at first sight,” the organisation said.

Strawberry Milkshake could not wait to meet his new horse friends, Ruby and Ariana. Picture: CoGH SPCA

“They knew right away that he was the horse they had been looking for. They trekked him over Ou Kaapse Weg, and when he saw his new family, he knew he was finally home.

“Strawberry Milkshake could not wait to meet his new horse friends, Ruby and Ariana. And when he finally did, it was like they had been friends forever. They ran and played in the lush green space of their new home, surrounded by beautiful paddocks and stables,” the SPCA said.

“It’s heart warming stories like this that remind us of the importance of adoption and the difference it can make in the lives of animals. Strawberry Milkshake’s journey may have been challenging, but his new life is filled with love, happiness, and new friends that will be with him for life. And in the end, that’s all that matters.”

Anyone who is ready to welcome a new pet in their heart and their home can call on 021 700 4152 or email at [email protected]

Cape Times