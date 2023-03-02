Eskom to split Khayelitsha load shedding blocks

Eskom has announced that they will be splitting the Khayelitsha network into two load shedding blocks – Block 4 and 5 – in order to continue with preventative maintenance work and restoration of faults during load shedding days.

Cape Town - Eskom has announced that they will be splitting the Khayelitsha network into two load shedding blocks – Block 4 and 5 – in order to continue with preventative maintenance work and restoration of faults during load shedding days.

In a statement, Eskom said the initiative will benefit both Eskom operations and the customers, in reducing the outage time experienced on the network.

The load shedding areas, as from March 3 are as follows:

Block 4: Makhaza, portions of Zwezwe, portion of Inkanini, Municipal resort and Khayelitsha main sewerage plant.

Block 5: Greenpoint, A Section, Sections A-L, Portion of Site B, Portion of Site C, Monwabisi Park, Harare, Kuyasa, Inkanini areas, Town Two, Litha Park, Harare, Ndluvini, Mandela Park, Makhaya, SST, Kuyasa, portion of Inkanini, Khayelitsha Hospital and Khayelitsha CBD.

“Eskom apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and can confirm that this initiative will not interrupt supply to customers when we transition to the new blocks.

“However, customers are cautioned to always treat all appliances as live during outages. It is important that customers switch off stoves, geysers and pool pumps during load shedding to prevent inrush current and possible tripping of electricity when supply is restored to areas.

“Once the electricity has been restored, customers should wait at least 30 minutes before switching on stoves, geysers and pool pumps to avoid the possible tripping of electricity. Eskom urges customers to continue to follow the channels made available to log a fault or follow up on existing faults,” the statement read.

Customers are encouraged to download the MyEskom Customer App, which is available on the iStore and Google Play Store or use the Alfred Chatbot on the Eskom website to log any faults.

Alternatively, customers can contact the Share Call number at 08600 37566 or email [email protected].

Cape Times