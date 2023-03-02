Cholera: sixth case confirmed in South Africa

The Department of Health reports a climb in Cholera infection, as the sixth case in South Africa has been confirmed.

Cape Town - The sixth laboratory-confirmed Cholera case in South Africa is a 19-year-old female patient from Emandleni informal settlement in Benoni, Ekurhuleni District in Gauteng.

Doctor Tshwale, spokesperson for Health Minister Joe Phaahla, confirmed the sixth case yesterday (Thursday).

Tshwale said the patient was identified by the Outbreak Response Team during contact tracing and social mobilisation activities where over 1 160 people were reached.

“She was one of the two people who exhibited signs and symptoms of cholera who were referred to hospital for testing. Her test results came back positive and she was given treatment, and is recovering well.

“The health officials will intensify contact tracing and health education in the affected areas.”

According to the department, while there was no need for the public to panic. It was, however, concerned about the rising number of cholera cases.

The department has urged members of the public who experience cholera symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, to visit their nearest health facility.

“Cholera is presentable and curable. The department is yet to establish a local source of cholera transmission in the country, but people are reminded to practise hand hygiene and avoid drinking or preparing food with untreated water from rivers or dams,” said Tshwale.

Last month, the country reported its first death linked to cholera since the recent outbreak.

The 24-year-old man from Benoni died shortly after being hospitalised at Tambo Memorial Hospital.

