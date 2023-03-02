Athlone man fatally stabbed by alleged wheel-stealing thieves

Natheem Jacobs died after being stabbed in an altercation with suspects trying to steal wheels off a vehicle parked at his Garlandale home.

Cape Town - Police are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Garlandale, Athlone in the early hours of Thursday.

Natheem Jacobs reportedly got into a confrontation with suspects who allegedly tried to steal wheels off a vehicle parked at his home.

The incident reportedly occurred while the area was experiencing load shedding.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “Circumstances surrounding the death of a 24-year-old man, who was stabbed at a premises in Lady May Street, at about 00:12 are under investigation. A murder case was opened for investigation.

“According to reports the deceased was stabbed with a knife and was transported to a nearby medical facility for medical assistance where he succumbed due to extent of injuries he had sustained on arrival at the hospital.”

In a post on social media, Groote Schuur High School said they mourned the tragic passing of their alumni, Jacobs.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Jacobs is believed to have recently started his job as a vet.

He will be buried according to Muslim rites on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times