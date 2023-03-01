Higher Education mourns the murders of six students

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande condemns and expresses outrage at crimes against students after six were murdered and one raped. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – As the higher education sector plans to host a safety and security summit to deal with crime, the murders of six students and rape of another in separate incidents in recent weeks has shocked the country.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has also expressed outrage following the incidents.

Three University of Fort Hare (UFH) female students were mugged and assaulted on their way to the university’s Alice campus last Thursday. One of the students was killed and another was raped. One student managed to escape.

UFH Student Representative Council’s (SRC) legal and gender officer Bongani Moyo said a night vigil will be held on Wednesday.

“The UFH SRC appreciates the progress made by the SAPS so far as they have arrested the suspects,” said Moyo.

Also last Thursday, the lifeless body of 19-year-old Thabang Ndlovu, who was studying at Aaron Moeti Community College, was found with stab wounds on a sports field in Gauteng.

The Sydney Maseko Community College in Gauteng was also rocked by the news of the murder of Lesego Tsindo, found stabbed on February 21.

Students Busiwe Notyawe, Sesethu Dweba and Asanda Ngubo from the Eastcape Midlands TVET College in Qgeberha were shot dead on February 12 while socialising at a public entertainment venue.

“According to preliminary investigations, the students were socialising at a sit-in place at Kwazakele when an unknown gunman forced the door of the house open and fired shots at them,” said Nzimande.

The Minister has urged all the Vice Chancellors and TVET College Principals to engage with the department on all security related issues to enable it to engage with the Cabinet Security Cluster, particularly on security concerns that have an impact on the institutions’ ability to perform their duties.

Nzimande announced during a national assembly plenary last week that the sector was planning a safety and security summit to deal with crime.

This is after members of Parliament raised their concerns and questioned measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"I want to assure you that we will be convening a safety and security summit for our sector to look at ways to address this matter. I have also received a report of a study that I commissioned two years ago on matters of safety and security at universities and colleges," he said.

Cape Times