Deputy President David Mabuza resigns

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza resigned as an MP on Tuesday following his request to President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as the second in command in the country.

The Presidency on Tuesday said Mabuza’s resignation as an MP ended his term as the deputy president.

Ramaphosa has since extended gratitude and appreciation on behalf of South Africans to Mabuza for his service to the country over the last five years.

“The deputy president has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership he has provided to the work of government,” he said.

“His contribution has been valued by the many constituencies with which he has engaged, including traditional leaders, military veterans, civil society formations and international bodies. As leader of Government Business, he has ably managed the relationship between the executive and Parliament, working to ensure that the transformative legislative programme of this administration is advanced,” Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa would make an announcement in due course about the appointment of a new deputy president.

Meanwhile, Parliament confirmed that Mabuza tendered his resignation as an MP to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on February 28 and that his resignation was effective immediately.

“The Speaker wishes Mr Mabuza well in his future endeavours and thanked him for his service to the country during his term both as a member of Parliament and member of the executive,” parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

Mabuza had last month indicated his wish to step down from his position.

He was not re-elected in the top leadership of the ANC at its elective congress in December.

Instead, former treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was elected as the party’s deputy leader, placing him in a good position to become the country’s second in command.

Mashatile has since been sworn in as an MP, a move that has fuelled speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle was on the cards.

Early in February, Mabuza announced his wish to leave his position at a funeral service in Mpumalanga.

He indicated that he was stepping down to pave the way for Mashatile.

“I am making space for the one elected at the conference because I can see he is also making a few moves. So now I am also in a rush to give them space. I spoke to the president and told him I would step down,” Mabuza said.

“The president will say that Mabuza has resigned. He and I had an agreement. I said I would respect the president until I leave, so I have left, and I think those left will continue to respect him,“ he told the mourners at the time.

At the time, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that Mabuza had been asked to stay in the position until the transition from the office was finalised.

