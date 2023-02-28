Residents in Camps Bay, Sea Point, and the upper parts of Cape Town to Woodstock have been urged to reduce their water usage as emergency repairs are being done to the pumps from the Molteno Reservoir to the Oranjezicht Reservoir.

The pumps experienced technical problems on Monday night and had to be switched off for repairs which continued on Tuesday.

“This resulted in the storage levels in the Oranjezicht Reservoir being lost and the water supply to Camps Bay, Sea Point and the upper parts of Cape Town to Woodstock impacted,” the City said.

“The technical maintenance team worked throughout the night on the pumps supplying water from the Molteno Reservoir to the Oranjezicht Reservoir, with the water supply to the affected areas switched over to the Eastern High Level Reservoir which is a much smaller reservoir.

“During this time, residents in the (affected) areas are urged to reduce their water usage until the repairs are completed.

“This will help maintain the water supply from Eastern High Level Reservoir to these areas. The operations maintenance teams are exploring the options of rerouting additional water supply to reduce the impact as far as possible.”

The City said it was monitoring the water supply to these areas and the reservoir’s levels closely.

Cape Times