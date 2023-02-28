Suspects in court after being found in possession of missing German tourist’s belongings

Nick Frischke was last seen leaving his B&B in Pinelands about two weeks ago.

Cape Town - Five suspects appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after being found in possession of items belonging to missing German tourist, Nick Frischke.

A credit card believed to belong to Frischke was among items discovered by police in Hangberg on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the suspects have been charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court (Tuesday) morning charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“They were found in possession of items belonging to German national Nick Frischke.

“Their case has been postponed until 6 March 2023 for further investigation,” Ntabazalila said.

Frischke, who was in the country on holiday, was last seen leaving his B&B in Pinelands about two weeks ago.

The search for the 22-year-old moved to Hout Bay last week as it is believed that he might be somewhere along the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay.

Frischke’s brother, Tom Frischke, has appealed for the family to be given space while police continue with their investigation.

“We hope every day that my brother comes home alive.

“As long as he is not found, he lives. You should only give up hope when hope is lost and you have certainty. The search measures by the police and aid organisations are ongoing,” he said.

According to the Hout Bay CPF, Frischke’s backpack and cellphone were recovered as well as a knife.

Hout Bay CPF chairperson Anthony Chemaly said the community of Hangberg has joined the search efforts.

“A large group of Hangberg residents joined the search for Mr Frischke on Monday. We are committed to continuing the search along with SAPS, who continue to follow up all leads. We collectively hope and pray for a swift resolution for the family of Mr Frischke,” he said.

The CPF has also appealed to the public to avoid spreading false information about Frischke’s disappearance.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said all possible leads are being pursued in a bid to locate Frischke.

Frischke was last seen wearing blue denim shorts with white sneakers, a beige T-shirt and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Daluxolo Mhlauli, at 076 609 0764 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Cape Times