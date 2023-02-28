Severely frail puppy rescued in Somerset West making good progress

Cape Town - A severely malnourished puppy that was rescued after spending days lying next to an old suitcase in an open field in Somerset West, has been transferred to a shelter and making good progress

Michelle Swindon who first saw the puppy last week said the animal was malnourished, wounded and in bad state.

“It seemed frail lying against a wall, just taking a nap in the sun. I did not notice it until my own dog took notice. I didn't want to bother it as we have street dogs coming over the train tracks all the time. I just went over that evening as I cross the field daily. I grabbed some dog food and left it there for the pup in the hope that it would eat and go home.

“But coming to the field the next day she was still there and I got the opportunity to take a closer look, and that’s when I noticed that her condition was more severe. She was malnourished and had some scabs running over her leg, her skin was seemingly red and she did not have a lot of hair for a pup,“ she said.

Swindon contacted a local organization in Helderberg, Help-a-Paw, who responded swiftly.

“I think she found her way over the tracks as a lot of dogs come over looking for food. She doesn't seem like she ever had much of a home as she didn't understand human contact. I feel she was badly hurt and just looking for a quiet peaceful space,” she said

Olga Hansmann, a volunteer at Help-a-Paw, said the puppy was very weak and timid.

“I immediately picked her up and took her to my car. She was very timid and in a bad condition, so I rushed her to Geraldine in Macassar, where other other dogs are also collected to be taken to the Mdzananda Clinic for treatment,” she said.

Hansmann said the need for animal food and medical care was overwhelming and getting worse.

“People are battling financially and often it's the pets that suffer the most. The area that Help-a-Paw mainly works in Macassar, the dunes, are a hotspot for dumping dogs.

“There are a lot of great welfare organisations working in the area, but the need for food and medical care is overwhelming and is getting worse” she said.

Contact Help-a-Paw on 060 577 0277.

Cape Times