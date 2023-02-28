NSRI rescue injured British hiker on Otter Trail

A British tourist was airlifted to safety after she was injured in a fall while hiking the Otter Trail. Picture: NSRI

Cape Town - A British tourist was airlifted to safety after she was injured in a fall while hiking the Otter Trail this week.

NSRI Oyster Bay and NSRI Storms River station commander Lodewyk van Rensburg said teams responded to reports of a woman injured while hiking on the Otter Trail, at the waterfall West of Storms River Mouth, Tsitsikamma National Park just after 1pm on Monday.

“On a hike with her husband the female British tourist reportedly slipped and fell sustaining injuries.

“Hikers passing by the couple had raised the alarm after hiking further along the hiking trail to get a cellphone signal,” van Rensburg said.

SA National Park rangers, NSRI Storms River crew, NSRI Oyster Bay crew and Private Care ambulance services were activated. WC Government Health EMS were placed on alert and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter was also activated.

"On arrival on the scene medical treatment was commenced for serious injuries the lady had sustained in a fall. The patient was stabilized and prepared to be extricated from the barely accessible terrain,” van Rensburg said.

“In the care of paramedics the rescue helicopter airlifted the female to a landing zone where she was transferred into an ambulance and transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition where she is recovering.”

Cape Times