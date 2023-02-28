Anti-gang unit confiscates illegal firearms in Mitchells Plain

Anti-Gang Unit members recovered police uniforms, a bullet press and shotgun among other illegal firearms when they searched homes in Mitchells Plain. File Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Anti-Gang Unit members recovered police uniforms, a bullet press and shotgun among other illegal firearms when they searched homes in Mitchells Plain and Lentegeur on Monday.

Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said ongoing efforts by the Anti-Gang Unit to secure a gun-free society yielded good results after the unit’s investigation led them to a house in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain at around 6pm, where a firearm was believed to have been kept and ammunition sold.

“A search operation was conducted at the premises when police recovered police uniform(s), a .45 mm pistol, a .357 Magnum and a shotgun,” Sukwana said.

“The members then proceeded to a house in Lentegeur where they recovered ammunition, a bullet press and gunpowder.”

A 49-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s once charged.

On Sunday, members of Operation Restore were busy with a vehicle checkpoint at Baleles Street in Delft when they stopped and searched a VW Polo with three occupants.

“The passenger who was sitting in front had a bag with him and looked nervous. The members became suspicious and searched him and the bag and found an imitation firearm in a black holster engraved with (a) police badge,” Sukwana said.

A 66-year-old man was arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm and is expected in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court once charged.

