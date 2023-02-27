Cape Town – Cabinet ministers are staying in state-owned properties in Cape Town and Pretoria valued at almost R1 billion, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said.

Responding to written parliamentary questions from DA MP Leon Schreiber, De Lille said the 97 state-owned houses were valued at R966 819 007.

Schreiber enquired about the total number of state-owned residences currently occupied by ministers and deputy ministers, as well as the total estimated value of all state-owned official residences owned by the government.

He also wanted to know about the total public funds spent on upgrading security and other features at the private residences of the ministers and deputy ministers since June 1, 2019.

Schreiber also enquired about the names of the members of the executive that received security and other upgrades at their private residences since 2019.

In her written reply, De Lille said the 26 ministerial houses for ministers in Cape Town were valued at R608 165 300, while the 32 for deputy ministers were valued at R221 708 000.

She also revealed that the 14 ministerial houses in Pretoria had an estimated value of R54 778 282.80, while 25 others for deputy minister were valued at R82 167 424.21.

The question about upgrades and security installed at private homes of members of the executive was not answered.

In a statement, Shreiber said that on average, each ministerial house was valued at nearly R10 million.

He said every ANC minister and deputy minister currently lived in two mansions, one in Cape Town and another in Pretoria, all courtesy of South African taxpayers.

Ministers are entitled to the state-owned houses in terms of the Ministerial Handbook, which also provides them with benefits such as vehicles, VIP protection and international travel perks.

“While it is accepted global practice for top government leaders such as the President, Deputy President and Premiers to occupy official residences, which are often located in heritage buildings or estates, it is difficult to justify why each and every ANC minister and deputy minister who presided over the collapse of every public service and government department in this country should continue to live like rock stars,” Schreiber said.

He also said there was no provision in law that provided for the existence of the Ministerial Handbook.

“That is why the DA has already filed a complaint with the Public Protector to investigate whether the perks handed out to cadres in terms of the handbook are indeed illegal,” Schreiber added.

