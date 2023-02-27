Joint operation nets illicit cigarettes worth millions

Cape Town - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says that based on trends observed, on average more than 500 people cross the border on any given day, with each person smuggling at least two master cases of illicit cigarettes on their backs.

These cigarettes are then loaded into trucks and small vehicles that use alternative routes alongside the border and in collusion with some local farmers, to reach their intended destinations for distribution on the local market.

Sars in a statement on Monday said their National Customs Enforcement Team working together with the SAPS and SANDF intercepted truckloads of illicit cigarettes over the weekend based on intelligence received.

The joint intervention took place in areas and farms along South Africa’s borders.

The teams confiscated a total of 1 185 master cases of illicit cigarettes with brands of Remington Gold, Chelsea and Royal Express, worth millions, along with four trucks, one bakkie and one tractor with a trailer, which were used to carry the illicit cigarettes. Four people were arrested.

Sars said the outcome of the special operation confirmed that since the syndicated investigation work it had been doing over the past three years in the tobacco and cigarette industry, there was a shift to increased cross-border smuggling.

“In this case, local manufacturers linked to the cigarette brands will be engaged as part of our ongoing investigations as it is known that these cigarettes originate from outside South Africa,” Sars said.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter lauded the efforts of the law enforcement agencies. He also expressed deep concern at the alleged involvement of many syndicates in these operations within the bordering farming communities.

“We will use all information gathered by enforcement agencies to follow up, and prosecute where necessary, those who are involved in these syndicated crimes. All those who are involved … will face the full might of the law. We will continue to carry out our enforcement work without fear, favour or prejudice to protect local industries and promote economic development,” Kieswetter said.

Cape Times