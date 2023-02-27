Cable theft, damage and vandalism leads to loss of supply to Bishop Lavis, and surrounding suburbs

Cape Town - Eskom says it has been able to restore power to some residents after cable theft, damage and vandalism lead to loss of supply to Elsies River, Uitsig, Bishop Lavis, Cravenby and surrounding suburbs.

In a statement on Monday, Eskom said criminals had vandalised the Eureka substation.

“Immense cable theft, damage and vandalism occurred at the Eureka substation on Sunday. This act of crime has resulted in a loss of supply to Elsies River, Uitsig, Bishop Lavis, Cravenby and surrounding suburbs. Eskom technicians are currently on site busy with repairs,” Eskom said.

The utility said it has been able to restore supply to some affected customers.

“At this point, the restoration time is still unknown, but will be communicated as soon as it has been established. Customers are warned to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption.”

Eskom announced on Sunday that stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 4pm on Monday afternoon, when stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Tuesday. Load shedding will then be reduced to stage 3 from 5am – 4pm on both Tuesday and Wednesday, while Stage 4 will be implemented during 4pm – 5am on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Report cable theft to @SAPoliceService, Eskom Crime Line 0800 11 27 22 (toll-free).

Cape Times