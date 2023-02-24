New Hub a place to heal for GBV victims

The Nikita Lewis Serenity Hub was created to provide a quiet, therapeutic area away from the activities and sounds of others, with access to books and Lego for children. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Women and children need serenity in moments of chaos.

Inspired by the murder of Nikita Lewis, a woman who once sought safety at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children (SBCWC), a separate new space of serenity has been created to provide a quiet, therapeutic hub of tranquillity on the shelter’s premises.

As most shelters have access to social workers, counsellors and staff with experience, expertise and passion but lack the space to hold psychosocial sessions in a dignified, private and aesthetically pleasing environment, the Nikita Lewis Serenity Hub is a solution.

Lewis was a resident at the centre, after escaping an abusive relationship.

On October 9, 2015, she was walking to the shop about 200m away with a number of children and another mother when she got there and saw her abuser.

She told the woman to take her children and run. He attacked Lewis in the shop, where he stabbed her 34 times, ultimately killing her.



In 2019, Lloyd Simbarashe was ultimately sentenced to life plus 13 years and six months behind bars by the Western Cape High Court.

The SBCWC was opened in 1999 in response to the high rates of violence against women and children in the Cape Flats. Their new Nikita Lewis Serenity Hub was officially opened at its Klipfontein Road, Manenberg, premises on Tuesday.

Social work manager Miriam Fredricks said the majority of their clients arrived at the centre “battered”, not only physically but mentally and emotionally.

“This space has been created with the intention to provide a quiet, therapeutic hub or space away from the activities and sounds of 140 other people milling around, hurrying with their daily business. So, (this is) a quiet, removed space (ensuring) that the therapist can process issues in tranquillity, affording the client the utmost privacy and confidentiality,” she explained.

“In addition, there is a selection of books and a harmonious space for her to peruse books, encouraging the art of reading but also providing a space where she is undisturbed and can proceed with healing and restoration throughout her stay at the centre.

The mother can be accompanied by her young child and there is a provision of books as well as Lego to occupy the child and for the social worker to work with the child. We are well aware of the vicarious trauma and possible burnout of our therapists and employees as we deal with these harrowing issues on a daily basis.

Therefore it is also an encouragement for staff to take time out and enjoy a quiet space, to reflect and participate in reading.”

At the launch, SBCWC director Bernadine Bachar extended a special word of honour to Lewis’s family.

“We will never forget her and the price she and her family paid trying to escape abuse. It is important to us that this hub is named after her and that we remember her.”

The hub took nine months to become a reality.

“We were looking for a little oasis of calm where social workers with clients can have a psychosocial session.

A client or child can decide they are going to sit there, have a bit of quiet time, read a book, etc.

“Getting out of the main centre, it is a beautiful, peaceful place. We will be using it for counselling and as a library.”

The Nikita Lewis Serenity Hub is rooted in collaboration, Barchar emphasised, with the vision for the hub conceptualised along with the Kolisi Foundation and support from donors and partners including TFG group, Breadline Africa, ORT-SA and Naked Difference, among others.

Kolisi Foundation project coordinator Lauren Cunningham said that remembering Nikita Lewis was important.

“When we look at the majority of GBV victims, we realise that we do not know their names, we do not know their stories, but with this hub, with this woman – we will forever know her name, and her story will not be forgotten. This space allows other women to heal whilst honouring Nikita Lewis,” she said.

“Safe spaces like the Nikita Lewis Serenity Hub are essential for women, survivors, victims of GBV – as psycho-social support (counselling) is a crucial part of the healing process.”

The Kolisi Foundation and Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children will examine the impact of the space, including how many people access the hub, feedback from staff, women and children, and the tangible difference in their healing journey.

Cape Times

