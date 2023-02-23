Convicted Strand murderer gets 12 years behind bars

Anele White, 33, has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for murder.

Cape Town - Police have welcomed the 12-year prison sentence handed to convicted Strand murderer Anele White.

In November 2021, White got into a physical altercation with a 25-year-old at a shebeen in Ezinkomeni informal settlement.

The 33-year-old stabbed the victim to death and was arrested by Lwandle SAPS.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said following a two-year trial, White was sentenced in the Strand Regional Court to 12 years’ imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“The Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile welcomes the judgment by the Strand Regional Court on February 20, 2023,” Gwala said.

“The court found Anele White guilty of murder and sentenced him to an effective 12 years in prison.

“White got involved in a physical altercation with a 25-year-old male at a shebeen in Ezinkomeni informal settlement.

“The 33-year-old White left and came back later with a knife, which he used to stab the victim to death.

“He was arrested on the same day by Lwandle police and remanded in custody.”

Gwala said the case was assigned to an experienced investigator, Detective Sergeant Mfundo Soyiyo of the Lwandle Detective Unit, who worked hand in glove with the prosecuting team in ensuring that the perpetrator was brought to book.

“Following a two-year trial, Anele White was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Gwala.

