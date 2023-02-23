Billions allocated to fighting corruption, crime

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated R14 billion over the medium term to fight corruption and financial crimes. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated R14 billion over the medium term to fight corruption and financial crimes with significant additions to tackle state capture crimes picked up by the Zondo Commission.

The budget shows that the police budget increased by R7.8bn, the National Prosecuting Authority by R1.3bn and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) R100m.

Delivering his 2023 budget on Wednesday, Godongwana said SAPS is allocated R7.8bn to appoint 5 000 police trainees per year.

“The National Prosecuting Authority receives R1.3 billion to support the implementation of the recommendations of the State Capture Commission and the Financial Action Task Force.

“The Financial Intelligence Centre is allocated an additional R 265.3 million to tackle organised and financial crime,” he said.

Godongwana also said the Department of Defence was allocated an additional R3.1bn to enhance security on South Africa’s borders.

The defence budget will provide for the procurement of equipment and technology to support operations and repair and maintain the defence navy system.

“In addition, R850m is allocated in 2023-24 to support the deployment of the SANDF in Mozambique as part of the SADC Mission in Mozambique.”

According to the 2023 Budget Review, the peace and security budget will increase from R227.8bn in 2022-23 to R247.4bn in 2025-26.

It said the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development had re-prioritised R27.5m over the MTEF period to enhance support for victims of GBV by appointing employees in the Thuthuzela Care centres.

The document said the R1.3bn funding to the NPA will be used to, among other things, appoint 120 new employees in the National Prosecuting Services and the Investigating Directorate, specialist prosecution services for complex matters, commission contracted forensic auditors and accountants to deal with high priority asset forfeiture matters.

It would also establish a digital forensic data centre, provide close protection services and integrated security systems, and finance increased witness protection operational costs.

The budget review also said the amount allocated to the Finial Intelligence Centre would enable the entity to appoint 107 additional permanent personnel.

The SIU’s R100m would be used to initiate civil litigation in the Special Tribunal on matters flowing from proclamations linked to the recommendations of the Zondo Commission.

