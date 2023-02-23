Badroodien anxiously awaits hearing outcome

Former Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien, awaits the outcome of a disciplinary process over an electricity meter that had been tampered with at a house belonging to him.

Cape Town - Former Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien, who has expressed his eagerness to return to the position, anxiously awaits the outcome of a disciplinary process over an electricity meter that had been tampered with at a house belonging to him.

The disciplinary hearing, which officially started in November 2022, was closed to the public and concluded on February 8 during which both the City and Badroodien’s lawyers made their closing statements.

Badroodien faced three charges: breach of Cape Town electricity supply by law; breach of code of conduct for councillors; and gross misconduct of the breach of code of conduct for councillors.

According to reports, an investigation conducted by a law firm on behalf of the City found that while there was “no evidence to suggest that either he tampered with the electricity supply or instructed an electrician to do so, as the property owner, he is obliged to ensure compliance with all relevant legislation in relation to the property, and he failed to do so”.

A recommendation reportedly advised that Badroodien be charged with gross misconduct.

Badroodien, who denied the allegations, requested that he be permitted to step down from his mayco member position pending the hearing outcome.

However he remains an active ward 48 councillor.

“I believe that after February 8, the disciplinary committee sat to make a decision and might have sent their report to the relevant people,” he said.

“We were made aware of a report that apparently found there was no evidence that suggested I tampered with the meter.

“My lawyer requested the report of the investigation, but we were denied.

I was very sad because such a report, which forms the basis of a disciplinary hearing and was given to the Speaker right at the beginning before the disciplinary even started, should have been made available.

“I remain very confused. My lawyer raised this as part of our closing remarks as a concern (with) regards to procedural fairness,” said Badroodien.

He said despite everything, he remained confident because he did nothing wrong.

He said he did not regret quitting medicine.

“I have only been a councillor for six years and worked really hard. I have done my best to carry myself with integrity and respect all processes, so this is disheartening.

“To go through all of this doesn’t feel fair for me, especially knowing my conscience is clear.

“All I want to do is go back to my portfolio and assist in finding solutions for water and sanitation issues, including sewer overflow across the city.”

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “The disciplinary committee continues to perform its duties, once an outcome is achieved, it will be reported to a full sitting of council.”

