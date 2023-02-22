NSFAS urges rejected applicants to urgently appeal

Students whose applications for funding were declined have been urged to urgently lodge appeals. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ANA

Cape Town - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has encouraged students whose applications for funding have been declined, to urgently lodge appeals with the Independent Appeals Tribunal.

“NSFAS has received 1 587 968 applications from prospective beneficiaries for the 2023 academic year.

“Out of these, 300 803 applications have been rejected for various reasons, while others have not yet been finalised pending the submission of certain documents.

“In this regard, NSFAS urges those students that have received rejection notices to urgently lodge their appeals so that the issues behind their rejection can be investigated and finalised,” NSFAS said.

The tribunal will be chaired by advocate Tommy Ntsewa, who will be joined by Yonke Twani, Zodwa Kula, Lubabalo Ndzoyiya, Lukhanyo Daweti, Nhlonipho Nxumalo, Wongani Mgwali and Thabelo Mofokeng.

A cross-section of stakeholders include the SA African Public Colleges Organisation, SA Union of Students, South African Technical Vocational Education and Training Student Association and the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The tribunal will start with the appeal process next week.

“The tribunal has been established to provide effective management of appeals from students whose applications for funding have been rejected, or discontinued funding, in the case of continuing students,” NSFAS said.

“This is to ensure that NSFAS responds to appeals in a way that contributes to the NSFAS’s supportive and fair funding environment, and is consistent with the principles of fairness, equal opportunity and natural justice.”

The appeals can be lodged online via myNSFAS Portal.

Applicants whose applications were unsuccessful will have an appeal option appear on their MYNSFAS accounts and they click on it to start the appeal submission.

