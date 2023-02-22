Missing German tourist Nick Frischke’s family ask for space amid police probe

The search for Nick Frischke continues.Frischke went missing on February 14.

Cape Town – Missing German tourist Nick Frischke’s brother, Tom Frischke, has asked that the family be given space while police continue their investigations into his disappearance.

“The family of ours would like to have a little peace,” Tom Frischke said. “We hope hour by hour that my brother comes home alive. The search measures by the police and aid organisations are ongoing.

“Around 80 messages/calls come from various private individuals and media every day. For interviews, questions or if you just want to help, please contact the local police.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The search for Nick moved to Hout Bay on Tuesday, with rescuers believing that he might be somewhere along the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay.

He arrived in the country on February 6 and checked into an Airbnb in Pinelands.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has joined in the search.

On Tuesday, the SAPS confirmed that the search for Nick Frischke was continuing.

“SAPS can confirm that the disappearance of Nick Frischke is still under investigation, and he remains to be found.

“Part of this investigation is a full-scale search by SAPS and other role-players where all avenues are pursued in a bid to find the missing person,” the SAPS said.

The NSRI said two NSRI Hout Bay rescue craft, accompanied by police divers, were conducting search efforts from the sea side along the Karbonkelberg.

A Western Cape Government Health EMS rescue squad drone team, EMS rescue squad trail search and rescue team, a police K9 search and rescue team, WSAR (wilderness search and rescue) members and WSAR K9 search and rescue were also deployed and continuing to conduct extensive search efforts.

