Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for suspects after four people were shot and killed in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein on Tuesday night.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said at around 8pm on Tuesday, police were called to an informal settlement in Wallacedene, where they found the bodies of four men with gunshot wounds in a shack.

The victims are all believed to be in their thirties, and are from the area.

Potelwa said detectives were questioning several people.

“The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of a police investigation undertaken by provincial serious and violent crime detectives who are currently questioning several persons.

“The serious violent crimes detectives are also investigating the possibility that the deceased persons were involved in a business robbery that occurred in the area.

“As the investigation continues, further details about the deceased persons will be released,” Potelwa said.

Anyone with information relating to the incident has been urged to anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app.

Cape Times