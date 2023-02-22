Beware of social media housing scammers, City warns

The City of Cape Town has reminded residents that housing opportunities to qualifying beneficiaries are free. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City has urged residents to be aware of scammers on social media, who are charging money for free services concerning housing opportunities.

The City said it was aware of a scammer impersonating the City’s mayoral committee member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi on social media platforms.

The scammer is asking residents to pay for housing opportunities as well as to assist with housing related enquiries.

“The accounts have been created by scammers and we have reported the profiles to the social media platforms.

“We ask residents to please be aware of scammers pretending to work for the City and not fall victim to their attempts.

“Residents must remember that we will not ask them to pay for a housing opportunity and we will not ask residents to pay to register on the City’s Housing Needs Register.

“If residents think that they might have been the victim of a housing scam, please report it to the South African Police Service for investigation,” said Booi.

The municipality emphasised that qualifying beneficiaries are registered on the Housing Needs Register at no cost to them.

“The Register, which is protected, updated and audited, is necessary to prevent queue-jumping.

“This is especially important given the very acute need for housing opportunities across the metro.”

The City added that residents could provide anonymous tip-offs if they are aware of illegal activity taking place; that has happened or is still to happen by calling 0800 1100 77.

They also encouraged residents to visit the link below to update their details on the Housing Needs Register:

https://web1.capetown.gov.za/web1/HWL2012Online/

Cape Times