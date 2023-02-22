ANC NEC helps to prepare for Western Cape conference

The ANC has announced new dates for its ninth provincial elective conference, where it says uniting the party in the Western Cape will be the priority.

Cape Town - The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) has deployed members in the Western Cape to assist the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) to prepare for the upcoming provincial conference which should be held no later than April 8.

The conference was postponed twice after two of the party’s biggest regions, the Dullah Omar region in Cape Town and the Southern Cape region along the Garden Route, struggled to convene their regional conferences.

ANC head of communications Sifiso Mtsweni said the IPC would meet with the NEC on Wednesday to receive a proper briefing on what is required going forward, who would be replacing the provincial co-ordinator and the overall expectations and work required for the organising of the provincial conference.

“We can only comprehensively engage henceforth then,” Mtsweni said.

“What we can only observe thus far is that our submission for the date of the conference has now been approved and we can immediately commence with branch general meetings to select delegates and make nominations for the provincial conference,” Mtsweni said.

Mtsweni added that the provincial conference was postponed twice because the party could not conclude all regions.

“We simply agreed to conclude all regions first and we did not, at the time of the first date announced, meet the threshold of 70%. We have now, post the national conference, the necessary requirements to proceed with the conference and we shall do so,” he said.

Professor at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University, Zwelinzima Ndevu, said the deployment of people with no “personal interest” in the leadership outcome could be a strategy that could work for the province.

“As the vested interests from members are what have taken the ANC in the province down where it is now. I am wondering if 8 April is realistic as it means that they will only have a month to prepare structures,” Ndevu said.

SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu said they welcomed the decision by the ANC to deploy NEC members.

“The decision for the re-enforcement in the Western Cape with ANC NEC members should be welcomed by anyone who wants to see a stable ANC capable of championing the interest of our people,” Ngqentsu said.

“We hope and trust that the envisaged ANC provincial conference is not going to be turned into yet another auction, where delegates are made commodities where they are sold and bought, and that ultimately those with money decide on the leadership,” he said.

