20-year-old arrested in Kraaifontein for possession of pistol

A suspect was arrested after police found a revolver, a shot gun, two rifles and a large quantity of ammunition at his residence in Tulbagh. Picture: SAPS

Cape Town - A 20-year-old arrested in Kraaifontein for possession of a 9mm pistol without a serial number is one of several gun and drug-related arrests made in the province so far this week.

Police spokesperson, Andrè Traut, said members of the flying squad were informed about the pistol.

“In the early hours of Wednesday, Flying Squad members reacted on intelligence and conducted a search at a premises in Kraaifontein where a 20-year-old suspect was arrested in possession of a 9mm pistol without a serial number.”

Traut said the suspect would appear in court once charged.

In Prince Alfred Hamlet in the Klein Karoo, a 54-year-old suspect was arrested when a revolver, a shot gun, two rifles and a large quantity of ammunition were found at his residence on Tuesday.

Traut said SAPS members approached the suspect at his residence in Kliprug with a warrant of arrest and a search warrant for rape, assault and kidnapping charges when the discovery was made.

“The suspect could not produce valid firearm licences and he will be charged accordingly, as well as for the failure to safeguard the firearms in the prescribed manner,” Traut said.

Meanwhile, Tulbagh SAPS were informed that a minibus taxi was en route from Cape Town to Robertson on Tuesday with a consignment of drugs.

“The information was operationalised and the target taxi was spotted on the R60 in Robertson, and pulled over.

“Following a search of the vehicle, 6 000 mandrax tablets and 1kg tik were seized which resulted in the arrest of two foreign nationals from Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

“The suspects are scheduled to make their court appearances in the courts once they have been charged,” Traut said.

Cape Times