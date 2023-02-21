Search initiated for two local fishermen missing in Gordon’s Bay

The search continues for two local fishermen after their boat was found washed up between Gordon’s Bay and the Steenbras River Mouth. Picture: Tracey Adams/ANA

Cape Town - Police have launched an investigation into two missing fishermen after their boat was found washed up in a crevice along the rocky shoreline between Gordon’s Bay and the Steenbras River Mouth.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the two men, aged 54 and 40, were locals.

They had been fishing off-shore of Die Poort, Strand, and were reported missing to the NSRI.

“At 8:44am, Monday, 20 February, NSRI Gordon’s Bay, NSRI Kleinmond, NSRI Strandfontein and NSRI Simon’s Town were activated.

“Four NSRI rescue craft and an AGA helicopter launched an air and sea search while NSRI rescue vehicles conducted shoreline patrols between Kleinmond and Macassar in the extensive search.

“An all-ships alert was posted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services, and they assisted in marine VHF radio communications.

“During the search, the small boat was located broken up and washed up into a crevice along the rocky shoreline between Gordon's Bay and the Steenbras River Mouth.

“There remains no sign of the two missing men.

“The SA Police Services have launched an investigation, and a search for the missing men is ongoing.

“Thoughts are with the families of the missing men in this difficult time,” the NSRI said.

Separately, the search also continues for a 29-year-old who was swept away in a rip current in uMhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

The NSRI said the KZN Surf Rescue Network received reports of a drowning in progress when three locals, aged 29, 18 and 17, were in shallow surf when the eldest became swept away by strong rip currents.

“An extensive search has revealed no sign of the missing man.

“The SA Police Services are investigating, and Police Search and Rescue are tasked to continue in an ongoing search.

“All services in the area are keeping a vigil.

“Thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,” the NSRI said.

Cape Times