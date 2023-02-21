Missing German tourist Nick Frischke's family pleads for help as search moves to Hout Bay

Cape Town - The search for missing German tourist, Nick Frischke, 22, who was last seen on Valentine’s Day, has moved to Hout Bay, with rescuers believing that he might be somewhere along the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay.

Frischke’s brother, Tom, has in the meantime urged anyone with information to contact the police. “Who can provide information on his whereabouts, who saw him last?”

“Dear hospitals, please see if he might be with you after all!

“Please share and give information to the police!” Tom pleaded through the Cape Times.

Frischke arrived in South Africa on February 6 and stayed at an Airbnb in Pinelands. Police said he was last seen visiting the V&A Waterfront on February 14.

“We have been missing my brother since Wednesday. We last spoke to him on Tuesday. He wanted to go to South Africa on vacation for two weeks. He was just on vacation, wanted to go hiking and get to know Cape Town,” Tom said.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hout Bay station commander, Spencer Oldham, said search efforts had started from the sea side along the Karbonkelberg.

“At 8am, Tuesday, 21 February, a briefing, commanded by the Police Dive Unit, was held at NSRI Hout Bay rescue station in preparation for the ongoing search operation for a German man suspected to be missing at Hout Bay on the Hangberg trail, between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay.

“Two NSRI Hout Bay rescue craft, accompanied by police divers, launched and are conducting search efforts from the sea side along the Karbonkelberg, while a WC Government Health EMS rescue squad drone team, EMS rescue squad trail search and rescue team, a police K9 search and rescue team, WSAR (Wilderness Search and Rescue) members and WSAR K9 search and reacue are deployed and are continuing to conduct extensive search efforts in the area.

“This is part of an ongoing extensive search that commenced last week with the police investigations after the alarm was raised by family abroad.

“Anyone with information that can assist police with this case can contact the investigating officer Detective Sgt Daluxolo Mhlauli, on 076 609 0764 or call Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111 or the Police emergency number 10111.”

*This is a developing story

