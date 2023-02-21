LISTEN: Help police find kidnapped 6-month-old Somerset West baby

Six-month-old Ivakele Imvano Yeko, who was abducted in the Somerset West in December last year. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Somerset West SAPS have appealed to the public to assist them in finding a 6-month-old baby who went missing on December 5.

Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said they were investigating a case of kidnapping after the infant had been left with a stranger who had offered to buy food for the child.

“According to reports, the nanny left the baby with a woman she had just met when she offered to buy both children food.

“The woman left with the children, leaving the nanny behind.

“She left her handbag with the nanny, claiming she would be back, but never came back.

“The 7-year-old daughter was found near the nanny’s house, but the baby was missing.

“Attempts have been made to find the missing baby since December 2022, but they have proved futile,” said Sukwana.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist with the safe return of the baby and the arrest of the woman to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Asanda Hlana, on 082 301 8910‬, call the Crime Stop number on ‪08600 10111,‬ or go to the nearest police station.

Cape Times