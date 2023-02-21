Eerste River residents hit by recurring cable faults

Cape Town - Multiple cable faults have caused a spate of power outages in Eerste River since Friday.

Eskom said they were working “tirelessly” to fix the outage issue as soon as possible, and requested customers to be “patient while work is being done to restore supply”.

In a statement, Eskom said: “Customers in Silwood Heights and Bobs Way, Eerste River, were without electricity supply due to multiple cable faults that occurred on Friday, February 17. Supply was restored Sunday evening until the electricity supply was again interrupted at 10am on Monday when the two units at Pacific substation failed, which has resulted in extensive damages to the Pacific network.”

Eskom further blamed the weather on Monday for further hindering repairs.

“Our technicians are working tirelessly to restore supply to our customers.

“Eskom has urged residents to switch off stoves, geysers and pool pumps during load shedding to prevent inrush current and possible tripping of electricity supply when supply is restored to areas. Once the electricity has been restored, customers should wait at least 30 minutes before switching on stoves, geysers and pool pumps to avoid the possible tripping of electricity,” it said.

Customers are encouraged to download the MyEskom Customer App, which is available on the iStore and Google Play Store or use the Alfred Chatbot on the Eskom website to log any faults.

Alternatively, customers can contact the Share Call number at 08600 37566 or email [email protected].

Cape Times