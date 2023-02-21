HPCSA and police operations led to the arrest of two unregistered doctors in Philippi and Stellenbosch. File Picture

Cape Town - A Health Professions Council of Sout Africa (HPCSA) intelligence-driven operation has led to the arrest of two unregistered doctors practising in the Western Cape.

The HPCSA inspectorate office, working with the SAPS Crime Prevention and crime Intelligence units, nabbed the medical practitioners operating in Philippi and Stellenbosch last week.

According to HPCSA corporate affairs head, Christopher Tsatsawane, Rasheed Fareed Mahfouz was found practising in Philippi as a locum while erased from the council’s register in 2015.

“During the operation it was established that a registered practitioner employed Dr Mahfouz in his practice.

“Dr Mahfouz appeared in court on February 17, 2023, and he was remanded in custody,” said Tsatsawane.

Mahfouz is expected to make his second court appearance on February 23 for a bail hearing.

In the second operation, the inspectorate office in collaboration with the Kayamandi local police conducted an inspection at a facility where Ilunga Nzabadi, a Congolese national, was found practising as a medical practitioner while not registered with the council.

“During the operation it was also further established that a registered practitioner had employed Mr Nzabadi in his practice since November 2022.

“Mr Ilunga Nzabadi was arrested and taken to Stellenbosch SAPS for being in contravention of Section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act,” said Tsatsawane.

The two registered medical practitioners who employed the unregistered doctors have been reported to the HPCSA complaints handling unit for misconduct.

The HPCSA has urged registered practitioners to refrain from employing unregistered persons, saying the practice posed a serious risk to the health and lives of the unsuspecting public.

Members of the public who have suspicions about practitioners can verify their status by calling the HPCSA Call Centre on 012 3389300/1.

