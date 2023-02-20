Police are pursuing all leads following the robbery of an elderly woman in Sea Point. Picture: Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - An elderly woman who was allegedly robbed by four men while walking next to the Good Hope Catholic Church in Sea Point last week is reportedly in the intensive care unit (ICU).

It is believed the 85-year-old was walking when she was approached by the suspects, who snatched her gold chain from her neck.

She fell backwards and hit her head on the pavement.

Her daughter told News24 that she lost a significant amount of blood and was rendered unconscious for several minutes.

The 85-year-old from Durban was visiting her daughter who is in Cape Town from the US.

Police spokesperson Captain Nowonga Sukwana said four suspects have been arrested.

“Four suspects aged between 22 and 34 were arrested on Friday.

“These suspects have been linked to the robbery of the 85-year-old woman that was attacked on the 11 February 2023 just after 5pm near the Catholic Church in Beach Road.

“They are appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court (on Monday).

