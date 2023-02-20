Criminals now targeting your solar panels - ADT

Fidelity ADT has cautioned residents of the emergence of solar panel theft. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A new trend is emerging where criminals are targeting solar panels.

This is according to Fidelity ADT, which said over the past few weeks, they received reports from customers in Kwa-Zulu Natal, of solar panels being stolen from properties, typically during the day while homeowners are at work.

ADT group marketing and communications head, Charnel Hattingh, said the energy-savvy products have become appealing to thieves.

“In line with the energy crisis, more homeowners are investing in energy-savvy products which have become appealing to criminals.

She advised residents to remain vigilant.

If you see anything suspicious in or around your neighbourhood report it immediately to your private security company and local SAPS.

“Crime statistics help the police strategise and allocate the appropriate resources to suburbs, in conjunction with private security companies and other stakeholders, to protect lives by better managing crime, curbing trends and equipping the justice system,” said Hattingh.

Additional saftey tips include: ensure that your yard is well lit at all times; have barrier security installed (electric fence, beams, sensor lights, burglar bars and interior detection); lock tools and garden equipment away. Don’t let your stepladder be the means by which criminals get onto your balcony or roof.

Cape Times