Last week the student representative council (SRC) shut down campus calling for solutions to fee block and accommodation issues.

Cape Town - In person teaching and learning and research operations are expected to commence at UCT Monday after the institution secured an interdict at the Western Cape High court following student protests.

The university approached the Western Cape High Court to halt the demonstrations and an interim interdict was granted.

UCT said the teaching and learning programme, and research operations, would commence face-to-face on Monday.

“Management has taken several steps and put in place some of the necessary measures to ensure that the academic project continues without disruptions. These include the engagements with the SRC this past week.”

UCT said as of Thursday about 4 000 students who had fee blocks would now be able to register for the academic year due to these various measures put in place.

“Management has also put on the table an additional R5 million to assist students with fee blocks, on condition that the SRC match this amount through SRC-led fundraising initiatives.”The SRC not respond to questions by deadline.

Meanwhile, the fate of Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng remains unclear as UCTs Council is expected to meet soon.

This follows reports of a leaked letter showing Phakeng was offered an early retirement package, which she refused.

The development comes amid a probe by a four member Independent panel which was called on by the Council to look into allegations of breach of governance and whether Phakeng and Council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama misled the Faculty Boards, Senate, or Council regarding the reasons behind deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, Associate Professor Lis Lange,Lange’s non-availability to serve for a second term.

“Council met on February 9, 2023, to discuss issues around the Vice-Chancellor and the instability of the executive team and took certain resolutions.

We have scheduled a meeting early next week to thoroughly and thoughtfully consider options and potential resolutions, after which we will report back to you with the way forward. We do not want to pre-empt any outcome,” said Ngonyama.

