16-year-old from Mfuleni nominated for Royalty Soapie Awards

Cape Town - A 16-year-old from Mfuleni has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Young Performer in the Royalty Soapie Awards set to take place in March.

Lukhona Mpopoma, now based in Durban, had bagged a role on Durban Gen last year as Lindo.

His performance afforded him a recognition after he was announced as one of the nominees among El-Kody Langeveldt of 7de Laan, Roxanne Bornman of Binnelanders, Karabo Magongwa of House of Zwide, Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane of Scandal and Ontiretse Radipabe of The Black Door in the 6th edition of the awards set to air on March 25 on SABC 1.

“When the nominees were announced I was at home and watching on TV.

“When they announced my nomination, I screamed with excitement.

“The fact that we all made it on the nominations is a win on its own, because that is the recognition… the fact that they nominated you means they saw something in you.

“I’ve seen all of the nominees perform, and what I can say is that they are talented, but if there is someone that I think could take it home should I not win, it has to be Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane who plays Tebello on Scandal because his role has challenged him.

“I lived in Cape Town from 2011 until 2021, so in December I came to Durban for the holidays.

“Mid-January before I went back to Cape Town I received a call that I had been cast on Durban Gen, that’s when I moved to Durban,” he said.

Mpopoma’s mother, Nontle Mpopoma, said she always believed that he would be an actor one day.

“I was excited when I heard about his nomination, I always knew he would be an actor because he has always been a curious person and he has a good memory.

“When we were in Cape Town he told me that he wanted to be an actor, I supported him and we started looking for acting agents.

“When he was called for two episodes on Durban Gen, he said he will give the best performance,” she said.

The actor had his fair share of difficulties and was rejected a few times before landing the role.

“There are a lot of sacrifices I made to get where I am, to get to the audition venue from where I stay is approximately two hours and I walked to get there.

“I had money to get there, but when I looked for it in the morning I couldn’t find it, the auditions were from 7am to 3pm.”

